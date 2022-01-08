Nikki Bella Comments on Announcement of In-Ring Return At WWE Royal Rumble

The Bella Twins are making their returns to the ring at the Royal Rumble, and Nikki posted to Twitter to react. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that a host of legends will be part of the women’s Rumble match including Nikki and Brie Bella.

Nikki, who have been talking about wanting to return to the ring for a while, posted to Twitter to react. She wrote:

“Before I jump into bed… January 29th 2022 will be for Teo. Look out for the little one ringside matching his mommy in a Fearless Nikki jersey. Dreams do come true. Miracles can happen.” “So since they said The Bellas does that mean we get to come down the ramp and into the ring together?? And beat someone and win together?? N #RoyalRumble”

She also posted to Instagram, as you can see below, writing:

“Hi @beckylynchwwe …… or maybe @charlottewwe Hhmmm what color looks better on me??? And thank you @thejuanuribe for clearing me so I can come back and kick some ass! #royalrumble #fearlessnikki #bellaarmy #bellalution”

