Nikki Bella Comments On John Cena’s New Relationship

– We previously reported that John Cena has seemingly moved on from Nikki Bella and is now dating Shay Shariatzadeh.

On the latest edition of her Bellas podcast (via E! News), Nikki commented on the relationship.

“When I saw the headline, my stomach went into knots. But then when I opened it up and saw the photo it was weird, I… you know when you get a text or you see a photo or you see your significant other flirt with someone or something, you know how you get those knots in your stomach that hurts? You either want to poop your pants immediately, or you just have the craziest tummy ache, right? So neither of that happened to me when I saw the photos. I’m very happy for him. As long as John is happy, I’m happy, but let me tell you, she breaks his heart, wow… I will Rack Attack her in a heartbeat. Still protective of that man.

“John is an amazing man And, you know what? Our timing wasn’t right. And, who knows, can timing be right for us in the future? Maybe, maybe not. Are we meant for other people? Maybe.”

Bella is reportedly dating Artem Chigvintsev, although she says they are not yet exclusive.