Nikki Bella Comments On Missing WWE Raw Reunion

– As previously reported, Nikki & Brie Bella were invited to WWE Raw Reunion last night, but could not make it due to a scheduling conflict with Nikki.

Today, Nikki took to Instagram to address missing the show.

Nikki wrote, “Happy RAW Reunion 👯‍♀️ So bummed @thebriebella and I couldn’t make it Bella Army! I was suppose to be in New Zealand (blog coming soon to our YT channel why I’m not there now) but so excited for the WWE Superstars and viewers tonight for such a fun show! Melina better wrestle!!! 🥰 I have had incredible memories on Monday Night RAW for well over a decade! I wish there was more than 10 slots for photos! I may post another 10! Lol and still wish there were more slots! My incredible memories are endless! Still praying that one day I can make it back, I believe in miracles 😊🙏🏼 And plus nothing would be better than showing The IIconics Who Runs It, And Who Rules It! Bella Army 4 Life! Double Trouble 4 Life! Bellas 4 Life! Haters Gonna Hate, Bellas Gonna Ball! Always!”

Nikki previously discussed the plan for a Bella Twins vs. IIconics feud, which never materialized due to Nikki retiring over health concerns.