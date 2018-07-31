Nikki Bella Confirms That She and John Cena Are Done

– Nikki Bella has confirmed in a statement that she and John Cena have called it quits for good. Bella issued the statement to People Magazine, confirming a report from Monday that they had put an end to their relationship.

Bella’s statement read, “After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she said. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Bella was reported to be house hunting last week, hinting that the couple may have been done for good.