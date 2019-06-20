wrestling / News
Nikki Bella on a Cyst on Her Brain and Another Herniated Disc Ending Her In-Ring Career
– As noted, The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) appeared on The Tonight Show this week. Nikki Bella revealed during the appearance that her injuries and having a cyst on her brain kept her from getting back into the ring. Below is a video of their appearance.
Nikki Bella stated on her injuries: “For me, I really wanted to go back and fight for the [Women’s] Tag Team Titles. I’ve always had my neck issues, and after neck surgery, like — it hasn’t been okay. I felt like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles. It came back that I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I had all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain. So, they were like, ‘You’re done. No more. You’re out.’ So, I didn’t get a choice.”
