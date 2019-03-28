Nikki Bella Says She’s Dating Other People Amidst New Relationship

– Nikki Bella says that her relationship with former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev is an open one at the moment. Nikki revealed on her and Brie’s first episode of The Bellas Podcast that she and Chigvintsev are dating, but she noted that she’s still seeing other people.

Nikki said that she and Chigvintsev are “sleeping together” (per Access Online) and said, “Yeah, we’re dating. There’s been a lot of speculation about us, but I’m still dating [other people]. We’re having fun, he’s showing me Los Angeles.”

Bella acknowledged the relationship after weeks of speculation on the Total Bellas season finale and in a post on Instagram, which you can see below. Nikki added that their relationship isn’t defined as anything right now, saying, “Yes, I spent the night at his house. We’re not engaged, we’re not married. We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t say ‘I love you.'”