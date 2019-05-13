wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella Denies Rumor That She Doesn’t Want John Cena To Have Children, NBC and FOX Upfronts Today With WWE Stars, Cesaro At F1 Grand Prix

May 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Nikki Bella took to Twitter earlier this week to deny a rumor that she didn’t want John Cena to have kids with another woman. She wrote:

– Just a reminder that the NBC and FOX upfront presentations are today and WWE stars will be part of both. Nikki and Brie Bella will be at the NBC upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Meanwhile, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H and Big Show will appear at the FOX Upfronts at the Beacon Theater.

– Cesaro was at the F1 Grand Prix in Spain this past weekend.

