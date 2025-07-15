– During this week’s edition of the Raw Recap show, recently returned WWE Superstar Nikki Bella discussed her first match on Raw since coming back last night. During the show, she beat Chelsea Green. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nikki Bella on facing Chelsea Green on WWE Raw: “She wouldn’t stop talking about me, and then being in the battle royal with her last night, I’m like, I just couldn’t get rid of her and her crew. I’m like, oh my gosh, like, I just want to win this thing, and so I’m actually very proud that I eliminated all of them. Of course, with Piper, I’d helped with Stephanie but when you if you look back I eliminated them all so to be in my place tonight and then how everything went down I’m like so annoyed at her and I’m like this isn’t over.”

On how things aren’t over with Green: “Tonight was just the beginning but it’s not over with Chelsea Green. I’m not ending a match with someone like that, she got lucky, still lost still but it’s just the beginning. I mean If she stops showing up here, well, I’m probably going to have to show up to SmackDown. But knowing how you said how annoying they are, I’m sure they’re going to keep showing up to Raw. I mean, anywhere. I mean, I should actually probably get, I don’t know, she’ll probably end up showing up at a winery in Napa.”

On being blown up during Raw: “I was very blown up, but I gave it my all. What’s crazy is everyone kept telling me backstage, ‘It’s going to be like riding an old bike.’ Well, yeah, it was like riding such an old bike that I went and put Chelsea up in my old Rack Attack that broke my neck. What was weird is I haven’t hit that since 2016, so it was weird that I naturally turned her and put her up in the slight second I go, ‘This is what broke my neck. What am I doing?’ Even when I came back from my broken neck, I never did that. I never once did that.”

On not hitting the Rack Attack: “So tonight, it was very weird to me, how so quickly and naturally I spun her, and she said she just was like, ‘Are you okay?’ But that was very wild to me, and also it piss me off. It’s crazy, because in the Battle Royal, I hit Chelsea with the Rack Attack 2.0. But tonight, it was weird being in that singles form, that feeling of like, ‘I’m going to win this. It took me back to the Rack Attack, the OG, and when I had that slight thing of, ‘This is what broke my neck.’ I can’t believe this for a second. I go, ‘…but you might be fine if you just hit it this way,’ and then I’m really happy that I didn’t. We are sports entertainers. Just like in football, in soccer, and whatever it may be, we have these moments where we’re not perfect. I still got the victory, and that is what counts, yeah, and I’m very happy for that. Now I have a foundation of where I’m at right now. The greatest thing is, I’m just going to be building from there. I’m going to be here for a while, and now I have somewhere to go and I’m going to build.”

Nikki Bella was also in action last Sunday at WWE Evolution, competing in the Battle Royal, which was won by Stephanie Vaquer.