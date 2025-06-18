– During a recent edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed the current WWE women’s locker room, and she had high praise for Rhea Ripley. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nikki Bella on Rhea Ripley: “Rhea Ripley is the nicest person ever. She’s just so cool, just the sweetest, and just so beautiful. There was even a few of us talking about it, but she’s just so sweet. And I just love Cathy Kelley. She’s hilarious, so sweet. Scarlett, you realize what a great character Scarlet is because she’s so sweet and what she can play. There needs to be more of her.”

Her thoughts on Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane: “I have to say we got a ton of women [on Raw]. IYO SKY is just gorgeous, she’s beautiful. Kairi [Sane] kicks so much butt. I was like, ‘Damn, girl.’ All of them crushed it [in the Queen of the Ring tournament matchup]. And I love that Bayley’s back. She is just the best. She is like locker room leader, that one. She’s just always the sweetest.”