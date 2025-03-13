Nikki Bella Says She Will Eventually Be Back in WWE For ‘Something’

In the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show (via Post Wrestling), Nikki Bella said that she will eventally return to WWE for ‘something’, but didn’t elaborate what that could be. Bella previously returned at the Royal Rumble this year, where she entered at #30.

She said: “I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don’t know when, I don’t know the story. But it’s going to happen…“