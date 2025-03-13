wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Says She Will Eventually Be Back in WWE For ‘Something’
March 13, 2025 | Posted by
In the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show (via Post Wrestling), Nikki Bella said that she will eventally return to WWE for ‘something’, but didn’t elaborate what that could be. Bella previously returned at the Royal Rumble this year, where she entered at #30.
She said: “I know at one point, I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don’t know when, I don’t know the story. But it’s going to happen…“
More Trending Stories
- Jake Roberts Calls Pro Wrestling a ‘Foolish Business to Get Into’
- Paul Heyman Had Roman Reigns Study Apocalypse Now For Tribal Chief, Talks Leaving Easter Eggs In Scenes
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out
- Will Ospreay Explains How His Five-Star Match Ratings Have Positively Impacted His Career