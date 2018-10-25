Nikki Bella Explains Why She Defends the Divas Era, Talks Evolution

– Nikki Bella did an interview discussing her defenses of the Divas Era, why she takes issue with the term being used negatively and more. Audio is below, plus highlights per WZ:

On the origins of the term “Diva” in WWE: “I was in so many meetings saying we’re going to make this mean something. Make it powerful and strong and beautiful. It also gave us SmackDown women something to compete for. We were competing for nothing [at the time]. So, we were like ‘Yes! Let’s make this so strong and powerful!’ That’s what we made the Divas Championship into at that time. Something beautiful, if you look back you’ll see so many little girls wearing that Divas championship and they actually still do. They loved it.

On “Diva” getting a negative connotation: “I think that’s what is hard for the women of that era now. Because Triple H and that group decided to say it was a bad word. It was like, ‘Wait. You told us for years to make this an amazing word and that’s what we did!’ We put our blood sweat and tears into this. I saw the work that went into this, and it was beautiful…Then I got to be a part of that bridge, when people wanted to see more of us. That was beautiful, but when it gets taken away from the Diva era it hurts me. That’s why I’m back. You think diva is a bad word? I’m gonna kick your ass and show you why it isn’t a bad word.”

On the champions of the Diva era: “Michelle McCool, Beth Phoenix, Melina, AJ Lee, Paige, Brie Bella. They’re strong, fierce women who worked really hard. I’m here to remind people of that history.”

On fans who cheer the Attitude Era but criticize the Divas: “You want to praise the attitude era. You want to praise the girls that did bra and panties matches, but you want to discredit women that worked hard because there’s a butterfly on the championship that we didn’t design? That’s not okay with me. That’s not empowering.”

On Evolution: “WWE Evolution means a lot of things, and I hope after Evolution we can stop talking about diva being a bad word. My sister and I, and a lot of the Total Divas cast always joke that ‘Oh, we’re sorry for giving you a hit reality show. We’re sorry for doing what you told us to do.’ It has effect. We get blamed for this, but you tell us to be here. I’m here to stick up for those women and remind people how hard they worked.”