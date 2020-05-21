Nikki Bella Explains Breakup With John Cena, She Didn’t Want to Force Him to Become a Father, Says a Cena Sex Story Got Taken Out of Her Book

– During a recent interview with Maria Menounos, Nikki Bella discussed her and Brie’s new book release, Incomparable. During the interview, Nikki discussed her breakup with WWE Superstar John Cena and why things didn’t work out. Nikki Bella spoke about wanting kids and not wanting to “force” Cena into having kids he didn’t really want. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview:

Nikki Bella on why their relationship fell apart: “With John, though, it wasn’t even like there was anything bad written. So, that like — to me, I know when people hear that side, it was more beautiful things that were like taken out or a few struggling things, but like my own inner struggle because, I do have to say, overall, we did have such an incredible relationship. It was just two people who wanted two different lives but were trying so hard to make it one. Even in the end, when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell, it’s not what he wanted. And that’s really what pushed me in the end, it’s like, ‘I’m gonna force someone to be a father?’ What if — I’ll never forget. I think it was my life coach who said, ‘What if he looks at you down the road and just regrets everything? And you just have this child and you’ve built this life. Is that what you want?’ And I remember thinking like, ‘It’s not what I want.’ I don’t want to force someone to change if that’s what they don’t want to do. I want someone to like come to me and be like, ‘I want to have a kid with you. I can’t wait.’ Like, even now being with Artem [Chigvintsev], how he looks at me, knowing that I’m like bringing this child in the world and we’re growing a family, like you crave that from someone. And I was pushing it on someone.”

Nikki Bella on a John Cena sex story that was taken out of her book: “It was just those moments, but I remember I was just shocked with certain beautiful things that were taken out [of the book], and I was like — there was one sex story that I understood, which is great for him. So that’s why it’s kind of like, ‘Don’t you want high fives on that?’ But I get it. … We were wild, and he’s strong. So, it was a great story, but it was like, he was so private, and I came into his life and he opened it up. And that’s what always like made me feel bad was like, I’m not that person. It’s the same with Artem. Like, I’ll just say stuff to Brie in front of him, and he’s like, ‘Did you just say that?’ ‘I don’t have a filter. I don’t know what to tell you. You don’t want me any other way. I’ll explode.’ But WWE was funny. There was a few stories that they took out, out of protection, but…”

