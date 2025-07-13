Nikki Bella Explains Why She Wants To Work With Rhea Ripley

– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed wanting to work with WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley, noting how Ripley’s dynamic reminds her of what she had with Paige (aka Saraya) in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nikki Bella on why she wants to work with Rhea Ripley: “One of my main ones is Rhea Ripley. It’s a similar feel of how Paige and I were. Paige’s character, anti-Diva, goth. What I see with Rhea, it also gives me vibes of how I was with Ronda (Rousey) with Brie (Bella) by my side. I feel like heel Nikki would be so incredible with her.”

Her thoughts on Ripley’s layers: “Rhea has layers, but I feel like what my character has would bring even more layers out of her of stuff that we don’t know yet about Mami and everything she is. She is someone that I always look at and not only do I think we can create a lot of magic in the ring, but I think the storytelling can be so different, fresh, and fun.”

As noted, Nikki Bella competes Battle Royal later tonight at WWE Evolution 2025. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley competes against Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Title at tonight’s show. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.