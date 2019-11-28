Nikki Bella Family Insider Thinks It’s a ‘Blessing’ She Never Married John Cena

– According to report by RadarOnline, a ‘family source’ close to Nikki Bella and her family is said to be very happy and relieved that Nikki and John Cena never got married. The two had a prolific breakup in 2018, and events surrounding the split were later shown on the E! reality series Total Bellas.

Previously, the couple got engaged after winning their match at WrestleMania 33. However, Nikki Bella would later call off the wedding on two occasions. They never actually went through with getting married. Previously, Cena proved to be reluctant in wanting to get married a second time. He also told Nikki that he didn’t want to have children either, which Nikki wasn’t happy about.

Per the report, the family source claims that Nikki Bella has “never been happier than she is right now,” since she’s dating her former Dancing With the Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev. Additionally, Nikki’s close family members think that her current relationship shows that her marriage with John Cena was “not meant to be.”

The family source added, “Nikki is a very happy woman right now,” and continued that it is “a blessing” that she and Cena never tied the knot. The source went on, “She’s found her true happiness.”

Cena is currently dating project manager Shay Shariatzadeh, and the two started appearing in public together throughout this year. Some critics accused Cena and Bella’s breakup being a publicity stunt. While it’s not proof, their marriage engagement was an angle at a WWE pay-per-view event.

Earlier this year, Nikki Bella announced her retirement from wrestling. She and her sister, Brie Bella, host a Bella Twins podcast and still star in the E! reality show, Total Bellas.