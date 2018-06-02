Nikki Bella Messes Up Intended Flirting Prank With Another Man to Fool Photographers

– TMZ has a report on WWE Superstar Nikki Bella apparently trying to mess with paparazzi by flirting with a bartender on camera. Apparently, Bella’s plan backfired. The report shows a photo of Bella flirting with a “mystery an” on a balcony in Miami, Florida. Bella is claiming that the incident in question was a “joke” to try and mess with photographers who were following around her and the Total Divas crew for days.

According to Bella, the bartender is a 21-year-old model the show hired to serve the cast drinks at a penthouse. However, on Thursday (May 31), Bella reportedly came up with a plan to take the young man out to the balcony and perform some fake flirting for the cameras.

However, the paparazzi started taking photographers and then stories started circulating the internet of Bella “canoodling” with another man. For whatever reason, Bella did not expect the paparazzi to take her prank so far, and this was not what she intended. Bella stated to TMZ she’s not dating another man and she’s actively trying to “work things out” with John Cena.

Other outlets have already reported that Cena and Bella were back together. Bella is claiming that the two are “working on their relationship,” and they are working things out “day by day.”