Nikki Bella Gives Update on Her Relationship With John Cena

– Nikki Bella posted a new video to the Bella Twins’ YouTube account giving an update on her relationship with John Cena. The video is below, plus highlights courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

On the status of her relationship with John Cena: “It has been a super emotional roller coaster ride and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and then things get shown a few months after and people are like, ‘Are they together? Are they not?’ Because I am a reality star, and I do have a reality show, I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now we’re just friends. We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk everyday, he is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met. He has patience with me and has really taught me a lot over over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner-strength that I thought I had, but didn’t realize how strong I had it. I don’t know, I do have hope for us. … Hopefully, one day we’ll get back together, and if we don’t, we just both want each other to be very, very happy.”

On wanting to get married once and only once: “Right now, John is in China filming a movie. I hate to say ‘perfect timing,’ but it’s giving us this time in life to see what we want for the future. I know some people – because of the media or what they read on social media – they look at this as a very negative thing, but for those of you who are going to get married, or are engaged, or who are married, understand that this is forever. I don’t want to be someone who is divorced or has kids and gets a divorce, I truly want to walk down that aisle, give my vows, and do this one time. So, there’s a lot of issues that I had to deal with and really want to know what I want for the rest of my life.”

On the Total Bellas season finale: “The season finale is very tough, I will just warn you all. It’s just very honest, raw, and real, and you will see why John and I are where we’re at today.”