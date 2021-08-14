wrestling / News

Nikki Bella Hints That She Will Be At WWE Summerslam

August 14, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella has dropped a hint that she will appear at Summerslam this year, or at least attend the event when it happens in Las Vegas next week.

She wrote: “Hhmmm looking through my closet and deciding what to wear to SummerSlam next week??? Thoughts?

Bella was namedropped by Roman Reigns on last night’s episode of Smackdown, who noted that ‘missionary position’ might work for John Cena, but it didn’t work for her.

