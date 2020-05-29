wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella Hypes Final Three Total Bellas Episodes, Top 10 NXT Moments
– Nikki Bella posted to Instagram to hype up the final three episodes of Total Bellas starting tonight. You can see her post below:
Can’t believe there are only 3 episodes left! But goodness 3 incredible episodes! Life changing in such beautiful ways! The last 3 episodes definitely take us Bellas to a new chapter in our lives. Can’t wait for all of you to be apart of it Bella Army! Love you all so much! And THANK YOU for making @totalbellas a huge success! Last week we set more records for our show and were #8 out of all cable TV! And that’s because of all of you!! Thank you! Means the world to the whole Bella Fam, production crew, network and more! Thank you! Thank you!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️✨✨✨ Repost from @totalbellas • An engagement. Two babies on the way. And so much more. See how the rest of this season of #TotalBellas unfolds starting TONIGHT at 9|8c on E!
– WWE posted this week’s top 10 NXT moments, with the highlights of this week’s episode:
