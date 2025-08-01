Nikki Bella Says She Had An Implant Shift During Match On WWE Raw

Nikki Bella has a bit of a mishap with one of her brest implants during her match on this week’s WWE Raw. Bella revealed on the Nikki & Brie show that during the match, which saw her team with Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, and Rhea Ripley against Naomi, Piper Niven, Chelsea Green, and Alba Fyre, she had one of her implants move during an elbowdrop by Niven. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On getting it looked at: “I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my t*t looked at. I was just telling Brie, having conversations with my shirt off thinking, ‘I didn’t think I would be here today on my day off in New York City getting my boobs looked at,’ knowing that my implant, I think, has moved. It has moved. Did anyone see that heat spot on Monday night? Piper’s elbow drop?”

On how she’s doing: “Yeah, it’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay. We’re going to get it fixed. One day. I told the doctor, ‘Newly divorced. The minute these boots are hung up, I’m coming back to you and we’re going to make these girls look real good.’ These girls are going to get some action in the future. Not that bad of a difference. They still look hot.”