Nikki Bella Says John Cena Had Final Say On What She Wrote About Him In Her New Book, Discusses If She’ll Ever Return to WWE

On the latest edition of the Sunday Night’s Main Event Podcast, Nikki Bella discussed how John Cena had final editing rights on any part of her and Brie’s new book that mentioned him, noting that this did prevent her from writing everything she would have liked to about her relationship with Cena. Highlights are below.

On if knowing Cena had final editing rights over anything in her book that mentioned him impacted the way she wrote about him: “Of course, it definitely, writing it, did that stuff cross my mind? It did. And there was never anything bad I wanted to say about John, John and I had a beautiful relationship. Did we have struggles? Yes. Will anyone ever know about them? No. It’s just something that, at least my therapist and I know about and I get through and I have gotten through, but overall we did have such a beautiful relationship. WWE also had editing rights and took out a few stories as well, and I respect that.”

On the parts of the book that was edited with Cena: “I understand that I’m not a private person and some people like to be private. But even with the stuff that was edited with John, there was nothing crazy bad. I just wish I was able to talk more about why I ended up where I ended up. I still feel like people will always wonder that, and I think it’s because we put our relationship out there on reality TV for five, six years, so I wanted to tell that story, but yeah.”

On if she will ever return to the WWE to wrestle: “For me, unfortunately as of now, I’m never allowed to wrestle again because of my neck, and that’s always sad to me, but I love the WWE Universe, I love wrestling, I love everything it brings, the entertainment aspect. So the good thing is, you could always be General Manager, I could always be Brie’s sidekick and come cause some trouble. I would still love to do more stuff with WWE in the future. It’s home for us, it’s what we love, we’re passionate about it.”

