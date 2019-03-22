– WWE posted a clip from the upcoming season finale of Total Bellas. In the clip (via eonline), Nikki Bella reveals that seeing John Cena with another woman won’t be easy for her.

“This is the first time I’ve been back in Napa since my big breakup and I just immediately get all the memories. But a part of me is like, ‘OK, Nicole. Now you have to make new memories.’

“I think that’s why I was crying so much yesterday,” Nikki tells Brie. “I feel like it was the first time I’m just fully, like, starting my true grieving and healing process. No matter what, the next time I see him with someone it’s gonna kill me. I’m ready for a new me. I need it.”

Keep in mind that Total Bellas was taped during the fall of 2018. Cena and Nikki split in April 2018. Since then, Nikki has reportedly moved on and is reportedly now dating Artem Chigvintsev.