Nikki Bella And John Cena Are Not Back Together

Nikki Bella recently posted a photo of her and John Cena in a hot tub together on her Instagram, but has denied that they are getting back together. TMZ reports that the reason that Bella posted a shot of the two of them was simply because she was looking back and thinking about what she was thankful for. So she posted photos of people in her life, including Cena. This is in spite of the fact that they ended their relationship and reportedly aren’t talking.