Nikki Bella Lauds WrestleMania 37 Main Event, Says Sasha Banks Is ‘The Goat of This Era’

– Following last night’s WrestleMania 37: Night 1 main event between Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair, new WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella of the Bella Twins, shared her thoughts on the matchup on her Instagram account.

Nikki Bella, who is a former Divas champion and once held the title for almost a year, praised the matchup and also called Sasha Banks the “GOAT of this era.” You can read her comments on the match below:

What a historic and memorable moment. These two women raised the bar, set new standards, and showed what felt like was impossible was possible. The main event spot is never given, purely earned. Sasha Banks is the GOAT of this era and paving a whole new road for women like Bianca. As women we have the pressure to always deliver and they went beyond the expected! I was so proud as a woman watching! Proud that two black women main evented WrestleMania, stole the show, inspired and empowered millions around the world! Thank you both so much!!

Belair went on to defeat Banks to capture the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the headliner.