Nikki Bella Makes Relationship With Artem Chigvintsev Official
July 17, 2019 | Posted by
Nikki Bella has posted a new video to Youtube which makes her relationship with her former Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev official. It is a music video featuring the two dancing together to Rita Ora’s song “Let You Love Me.” The two have been speculated to be an item for some time after Bella split from John Cena last year. It was reported as far back as March that she was dating Chigvintsev, but this is the first time she’s confirmed it.
