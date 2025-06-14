Nikki Bella Weighs In On A Match With Rhea Ripley, Thinks She’d Have to Be A Heel

In an interview with Sports Illustrated (via Fightful), Nikki Bella spoke about the possibility of a match with Rhea Ripley and said she doesn’t want to be a face if it happens. Bella returned to WWE on Monday’s episode of RAW, where she was attacked by Liv Morgan.

Bella said: “Well, I think one for the future, when Liv came out like a fireball last night, I was like, ‘Oh shit. Okay.’ We’ve only got to see each other a little bit before Evolution, so I’m excited for that. I think one day it would be incredible to work Rhea Ripley, and I’ve been saying this for the past four or five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don’t want to be a good girl when I do it.“