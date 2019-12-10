wrestling / News

Nikki Bella & Megan Fox Team Up in PUBG Game at Amazon Charity Event

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Nikki Bella and Megan Fox teamed up to play some PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds at a charity event for the Amazon. Our own Jeffrey Harris was at the event and got some pictures of the two playing in a team of four against a team with their partners Brian Austin Green and Artem Chigvintsev for the event, which you can see below.

Team Megan won the battle two games to one, and presented a $100,000 check to Global Green to benefit the Amazon.

