Nikki Bella & Megan Fox Team Up in PUBG Game at Amazon Charity Event
– Nikki Bella and Megan Fox teamed up to play some PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds at a charity event for the Amazon. Our own Jeffrey Harris was at the event and got some pictures of the two playing in a team of four against a team with their partners Brian Austin Green and Artem Chigvintsev for the event, which you can see below.
Team Megan won the battle two games to one, and presented a $100,000 check to Global Green to benefit the Amazon.
Megan Fox and Nikki Bella are going to play some @PUBGMOBILE tonight against Brian Austin Green and Artem Chigvintsev at the #Fight4TheAmazon event at the Avalon Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/5EZcyjLXtS
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) December 10, 2019
Megan Fox and her team with Nikki Bella won the first of three rounds. I believe it’s Best of 3. #Fight4TheAmazon #NikkiBella pic.twitter.com/eG1wEVU3D5
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) December 10, 2019
Artemis Chigvintsev and Brian Austin Green managed to even things up in Round 2 against Nikki Bella and Megan Fox In @PUBGMOBILE at the #Fight4TheAmazon event. #PUBG #NikkiBella pic.twitter.com/jEmAYTqPfB
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) December 10, 2019
Team Megan Fox and Nikki Bella win the @PUBGMOBILE match Round 3 to take the game. They beat the team with Artem and Brian Austin Green. Taken at the #Fight4TheAmazon event. pic.twitter.com/dE2VR1k5Gx
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) December 10, 2019
Megan Fox, Nikki Bella and their winning @PUBGMOBILE team present a $100,000 check to @globalgreen to benefit the Amazon Rainforest. #Fight4TheAmazon #NikkiBella #MeganFox pic.twitter.com/xxcZ2qoKRm
— 411 Wrestling (@411wrestling) December 10, 2019
