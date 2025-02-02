Nikki Bella Names Several Wrestlers She’d Like to Face in WWE After Royal Rumble Return

In an interview with Jackie Redmond (via Fightful), Nikki Bella spoke about her return at the WWE Royal Rumble tonight and which wrestlers she’d like to face in the future. Bella returned at #30 and lasted until the final four, getting eliminated by Nia Jax.

She said: “It’s crazy. The crowd just gets you right back into who you are out there. What I sometimes have to be careful of is that I almost want to go into ultimate heel Nikki mode because it’s where I thrive. It gives me very Bambi vibes. You try not to get emotional because it’s been so long. I love my WWE Universe family. I love my family back here. When you hear the crowd react like that, you’re just like, ‘Oh my Gosh.’ It gives you all the feels. The love here, we truly are family in here and with the fans. For our stories to be great, the fans are part of that. The refs are part of that. We all make the magic happen together. That’s what you feel when you’re here. Being with the women for the past few days and being in the locker room and seeing a lot of old faces but also new faces that I’ve only seen on TV or faces I met when they were ten and now they are older and with me, it’s incredible. I think that’s what made this extra special. Being in there with Roxanne [Perez] and the other women. Maxxine [Dupri] and I were so sad we didn’t have a moment. There is time. I was nervous. I wanted to deliver for the women in the ring, for the fans, for the people in TV land and Netflix.”

When asked about future opponents, she said: “There are a lot of people. There are parts me of that have unfinished business, long business, with Charlotte Flair, but also Liv Morgan. It’s great to see some of my girls back here. We still have Naomi and Nattie. I’ve never caused chaos to Bayley, that someone I’ve really been loving. I kind of want to kick her off her high horse is Chelsea Green.“