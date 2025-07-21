Nikki Bella Comments On Her Nerves Before WWE RAW In-Ring Return

On last week’s episode of WWE RAW, Nikki Bella had her first singles match in seven years, defeating Chelsea Green. During the latest episode of the Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Bella recalled being nervous before the bout and someone giving her the advice to delay her return by a week.

She said: “The one thing is, is when you can’t help when you get the full cottonmouth. You can be so hydrated, but when that happens, which is always right in the beginning, it’s as if you didn’t have water for two weeks. Nerves and I haven’t had a (singles) match in seven years. I was so blown up inside. A lot of people were complimenting me backstage. When I was getting my butt kicked at the end, you know me, I had no more breath. My age, that was my ninth day being on the road, I hadn’t been sleeping. All the things that can go up against you. No excuses, by the way. It’s been seven years, that’s all I need to say. I couldn’t even catch my breath if I wanted to. I said, ‘F yeah, let’s do it,’ for sure. My mindset has always been, if you’re getting an opportunity to have a match on Raw, you don’t deny that, you take it. I’m also in this era where I’m here to prove something to myself. When I’ve been training at the dungeon and gone to the PC, it’s training, but deep down I’m like, ‘Where am I match-wise?’ It’s different, and we don’t do live events. In the past, if you came back from injury or it’s been a long time, you go do live events and you know where you’re at match-wise so you know what to work on and your condition. Even training, we weren’t doing matches, I don’t know where I’m at. I was curious about that, even though it was live on Raw, to know where I’m at. I have to start somewhere. Can’t keep doing battle royals and Royal Rumbles. Someone said to me, ‘I think you should say no and you should have that week to build up to it at the PC or dungeon.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do it.’ Now, I know where I’m at.“