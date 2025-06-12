Nikki Bella Says She Was ‘Really Nervous’ Before WWE Return

Nikki Bella returned to WWE on Raw, and she says she was very nervous before the return. Bella appeared on Monday’s show and appeared to start a program with Liv Morgan. She spoke with People about making her return and you can see some highlights below:

On being nervous before the show: “I was of course really nervous because it’s been so long, but it was crazy. And everyone kept telling me, they’d go, ‘Nikki, the minute you walk in that arena, you’re going to feel at home, and it’s all going to come back,’ and it was so true.”

On the reaction to her return: “It felt so good. I can’t tell you how many text messages I’ve gotten today, like, ‘Girl, it was like you were just right back in it. You could tell that’s your happy place.’ I’ve been getting so much love from friends and family and coworkers saying how natural it was to see me back in there. They all were like, you just seemed so happy and like you were back home.”

On being around for a while: “You’ll definitely see me for a bit. It’s not a quick in and out.”

On Morgan referencing her divorce in the segment: “The beauty of how us women are and how empowering we are with each other is it’s done in a certain way, and that’s what I appreciate. And WWE has said that to me from the beginning. They’ve been so incredible of respecting my boundaries and my son, which is amazing.”