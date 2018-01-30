Nikki Bella & Nia Jax Take Shots at Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble Appearance

– Not everyone in WWE is necessarily happy about Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble appearance. Nia Jax and Nikki Bella posted to Twitter in reaction to WWE’s promotion of Rousey’s appearance, seming to ask why Rousey is getting all the attention and not the thirty women who competed in the Royal Rumble. You can see both of their posts below.

The words from the two — which, to be fair, could be in character — echo Taz’s complaint that Rousey’s appearance took the spotlight away from the Rumble itself.

Cool she’s here….I guess 30 women making history can just be forgotten https://t.co/fHqMezduEH — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 30, 2018