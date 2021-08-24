Nikki Bella Discusses The Bella’s Possible WWE Return, Wants to Compete For Her Son

Nikki Bella weighed in on a potential WWE return for the Bella Twins again in a new interview following SummerSlam. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Extra at the post-show event, and you can see the highlights below:

On the Bellas’ potential return: “You know, I talk to Brie about this on the daily. Like, I look at Tamina and I look at Natalya, and I see them hold those Tag Team Championships and there’s nothing more that i would love to come back for that. I truly hope that in the future I can come back in that ring and compete, compete in front of my son, oh! Who would sit front row, it would be a dream. It’s not over for the Bella Twins; we definitely will come back and make our mark.”

On if her son understands what they do: “I mean, I feel like he thinks our family are just made up of ballroom dancers. He points his toes better than Mom. He going to be more graceful than Mom. Artem’s always like, ‘Yes! That’s my son!’ He’s all, ‘He points his toes so good.’ I think I’m just part of family full of dancers. That just, that’s me, yeah!”

On if she saw John Cena’s match: “You know, I actually have to say when you’re in Vegas, the tables took me away. I was too busy playing roulette, and I was winning! Big. So I missed it.”