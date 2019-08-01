wrestling / News

WWE News: Nikki Bella on John Cena’s New Girlfriend, The Rock Appears on The Tonight Show

August 1, 2019
Nikki Bella

– TMZ caught up with Nikki Bella and asked her about John Cena’s new girlfriend in the below video. Cena is dating Shay Shariatzadeh. Nikki said that she’s happy for him and they’re still friends, noting, “John and I, I think we could always be friends.” When asked if they’ll double date, she said, “I don’t know, I think there’s boundaries, you know?”

– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show promoting his new film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. You can see a couple clips from his appearance below:

John Cena, Nikki Bella, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Jeremy Thomas

