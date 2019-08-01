wrestling / News
WWE News: Nikki Bella on John Cena’s New Girlfriend, The Rock Appears on The Tonight Show
August 1, 2019 | Posted by
– TMZ caught up with Nikki Bella and asked her about John Cena’s new girlfriend in the below video. Cena is dating Shay Shariatzadeh. Nikki said that she’s happy for him and they’re still friends, noting, “John and I, I think we could always be friends.” When asked if they’ll double date, she said, “I don’t know, I think there’s boundaries, you know?”
– Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared on The Tonight Show promoting his new film Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. You can see a couple clips from his appearance below:
