Nikki Bella on Meeting Scott Hall & Hulk Hogan at WWE Hall of Fame Induction

– During an appearance on today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE hall of Famer Nikki Bella discussed being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and meeting the late Scott Hall and Hulk Hogan at the induction ceremony. They were also being inducted that year as part of the New World Order (nWo). According to Nikki Bella, both Hogan and Hall were very nice to them backstage and said they were fans of the Bella Twins’ reality show, Total Bellas. Nikki said the following:

“Scott Hall was there and was saying all these amazing things. Hulk and all of them … were talking to us about the reality show, I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ And they were like, ‘Oh, we love us some Total Bellas’ … Brie and I just walked away that day like, ‘Is this real?’ Like, the most respected people in this industry pulled us aside and said all these amazing things.”

The Bella Twins were also among WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees. The inductions took place last year as a result of the pandemic shutdowns. Scott Hall sadly passed away earlier this year in March. He was 63 years old.