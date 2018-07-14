Quantcast

 

Various News: Nikki Bella Shares Photos From Tahoe, Sami Zayn Charity Fund Raises $21,000 in One Day, and Hurricane Helms Reveals a New Shirt

July 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nikki Bella

– WWE Superstar Nikki Bella shared some photos on her Instagram this week showing her in her “happy place” in Tahoe with her family. You can check out the photos she shared below.

– Sami Zayn tweeted out earlier mentioned that his #SamiForSyria charity fund raised $21,000 in a single day in its effort to get mobile clinics and humanitarian aid to displaced Syrians. You can check out his tweet on the subject below.

– Former WWE Superstar Hurricane Helms shared a tweet this week promoting a new t-shirt. You can check out some images of his new shirt below.

