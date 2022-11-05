Nikki Bella Praises Logan Paul, Thinks He’ll Be A Big Star in WWE

In an interview with TMZ, Nikki Bella praised the ability of Logan Paul and predicted big things for him in the WWE. Paul was in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel earlier today, where he lost to Roman Reigns.

She said: ““He’s an amazing wrestler. I think he proved that at WrestleMania. He’s a good storyteller. He has charisma. He speaks well on the mic. Like, he’s the total package as a WWE superstar. The crowd reacts to him, and you got to listen to your fans, and the fans want it.”

Brie added: “He has all the tools to be a big star there. In the entertainment business, nothing is fair, but that’s life.”