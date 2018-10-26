Nikki Bella Praises Roman Reigns, Says Everyone’s Still in Shock

Nikki Bella appeared on the CBS Sports In This Corner podcast and discussed Roman Reigns’ Raw reveal that his leukemia has returned. Bella told the hosts that the locker room is still trying to process the information.

“You know, I get, like, the deepest chills when you bring that up,” Bella said. “I think everyone is still in a lot of shock, but it’s extremely sad, it’s extremely unexpected. You don’t think you’ll hear those words from your living-day Superman.”

She continued, “But if anyone can fight through this, it’s Joe. Joe is just so beyond brave to go out there, and to speak the way he did, I just … to me, he is so inspiring and so motivating to never give up. I’m just going to keep him so much in my prayers and thoughts, as all of us should, because we all want our ‘Big Dog’ back. The show is definitely going to feel so different without him. His presence is just strong, and he’s just … he’s an amazing, very beautiful man, and he’s beautiful inside and out, and I’m just praying so hard for him.”