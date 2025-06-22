– WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella spoke at yesterday’s SummerSlam Kickoff press conference at Fanatics Fest. During the press conference, Bella discussed her influence on the evolution of the WWE women’s division and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nikki Bella on what her influence on the WWE women’s division means to her: “It means everything. Being a mom it’s kinda like the same feels, you’re so proud. What the women are doing today is incredible. When we always talk about you want someone to raise the bar, they’ve exceeded that beyond and I think it’s finally time to see what these women can do, all the women. One night, just for them.”

Bella on how the women stole the show at WrestleMania 41: “We all know who stole the show at WrestleMania (41); I’m just gonna say it was the women, and it’s time, it’s just very important, it makes me so happy that they’re gonna have a show dedicated to them.”

It appeared WWE was gearing up for a match between Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan, possibly at WWE Evolution 2025. However, those plans have likely now changed due to Liv Morgan’s recent injury layoff, where she’s expected to undergo surgery. Bella last wrestled for WWE making a surprise appearance at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year, competing in the women’s Rumble match.