Nikki Bella Regrets No One Got To Hear John Cena’s POV About Breakup On Total Bellas

In an interview with Health Magazine, Nikki Bella spoke about chronicling her breakup with John Cena on her reality show Total Bellas, and her regrets that no one got to hear John Cena’s voice. Here are highlights:

On how the felt during their TV debut: “In a way, that’s when I felt like we had made it. But the criticism was hard. Everyone started calling me the fat twin. It was the first time I really lost my self-confidence. I became so critical of myself and was so sad. Through Brie and the support of other people, I started to care more about what I thought than what other people said.”

On covering the breakup on the reality show: “The one thing I really regret about showcasing the breakup is that no one got to hear [John’s] voice, and it just seemed so one-sided. I felt like that wasn’t fair to him because he was on this journey with us from the beginning. What people don’t realize is that John never took one paycheck from Total Bellas. It was beautiful—he was fully there to support me. I’ll never forget his support and his love. That’s what made me sad—I don’t want to say it became the Nikki show, but in a way it did because you didn’t get to see John anymore.”

On how she feels about him now and her family supporting them both: “My family loves John. I love John—he’s such an amazing person. The timing was off. But I love my family for that—they have never once been pro Nicole in this, and that is what has helped me grow. I didn’t have my family coddling me.”