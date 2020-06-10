Nikki Bella & Renee Young Talk Possibility of Second Evolution PPV, Paige on What Matches She Wants to See

During the WWE Evolution Watch Party, the women of WWE weighed in on the possibility of a second iteration and what matches they’d like to see. The Watch Party was for the FOX Sports 1 airing of the PPV and during it, Brie Bella brought up the possibility of a second show. The first one took place in October of 2018 and while there wasn’t one last year, there was a suggestion that they might do one this year. While COVID-19 threw all WWE’s plans awry, the women discussed what they’d like to see if the show happens. You can check out the highlights below:

Nikki Bella on if there will be another Evolution: “There better be. I’m in shock that we even have to question it.”

Paige on all the women wanting another one: “I hope so…It was just like, ‘Okay, you’ve got it.’ And then you’re like, ‘Okay, but we want more.'”

Young on the likelihood of the show: “It was a success, it did so well. And it’s not for lack of talent, obviously. I mean, we’ve got so many women that are so good. And we keep saying, ‘We’ve got the depth, we’ve got all these great girls.’ So you know, hopefully once things get a little bit more back to normal we can pull something [together]. But hey, we don’t have to wait. We’re doing Backlash, we did WrestleMania without a crowd. So if we want to do Evolution without one, we’re good to go.”

Paige options for potential matches: “There is so much you can do now. Because we have so many new faces as well, just like again, so many women down in NXT that’ll have the platform, the opportunity to show what they can do as well. And obviously so many women up here. I’d love to see Nattie do more. I’m always a big Nattie advocate, I feel like she should still be on everything, doing everything. Tamina, I don’t know why she’s not being used again right now. She had such a good run for a hot second. I miss her and I want her on my TV every week. So we can do so much at Evolution.”

Ruby Riott on a potential Evolution opponent: “There’s so many people that I haven’t faced that I want to. Obviously, I’m a huge Io Shirai fan. I want so bad to work with her. A lot of the women from NXT that I haven’t gotten a chance to, or that I have mixed up with on the indies, that I would love to do on a bigger scale. Candice LeRae, I’ve tagged with her and faced off against her. Dakota Kai, also used to tag with her once upon a time ago in SHIMMER. As well as Tegan Nox, congrats to her for winning that six-women tag match as well…I’d love to step in the ring with her again. I also, it’s been a really long time since I’ve stepped in the ring with Shayna. The last time I did was in Cleveland, Ohio and she dislocated my jaw. And I would really love to do that again. Not the jaw dislocating part, but I’d really love to step in the ring with her again.”

