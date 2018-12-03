Various News: Nikki Bella Reportedly Feels Like She Will Date ‘Another Wrestler Or Someone Famous’ Soon, New ROH Pinnacle Video

– According to Hollywood Life, a source close to Nikki Bella reportedly told the website that Nikki “feels like she’s going to either end up with another wrestler or someone famous” and that she feels like this because “she finds herself in situations where she is around celebs or wrestlers all the time.” The source also noted that she “would like her future to come fast. She misses being in love.”

– The second episode of Ring of Honor’s new digital series Pinnacle was released this afternoon. The episode looks into the history of Final Battle as ROH’s top event of the calendar year…