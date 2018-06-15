Nikki Bella Reportedly Unsure If She Trusts John Cena

People Magazine reports that Nikki Bella isn’t sure whether she can trust former fiancé John Cena. The site quotes an anonymous source as saying that Bella is unsure about Cena’s motives as they reportedly try to work things out and get back together.

“Nikki doesn’t know if she trusts John still,” the source says. “Is he really saying he wants to be a dad just for her or does he truly want to have children? The more attention this is getting, the more pressure Nikki feels.”

The source adds that Bella is keeping her circle of friends small, noting, “Nikki is trying to figure out what’s best for her right now. She’s trying to focus on herself by spending time with close friends and family and staying committed to work. She’s not the type to just jump back into it.”

The couple reportedly got back together in late May, with Bella saying earlier this month that they are working things out “day by day.”