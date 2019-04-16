Nikki Bella Discusses Feeling Depressed and Miserable Over Her Breakup With John Cena, Reveals What It Would Take for Her to Come Out of Retirement

– During The Bellas podcast, Nikki Bella discussed her in-ring retirement. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com.

Nikki Bella on the response to her retirement: “I will admit, I was not expecting as much noise that came from that on the retirement. It’s weird because I got so many gratitude text messages and tweets. I felt that I was almost like 70 years old and that was it for me and I needed to retire somewhere in South Florida or something. I was like, wait, okay you guys, let’s use this ‘retirement’ word a little different.”

Nikki Bella on still being depressed from her breakup with John Cena when she came back before Evolution: “When I came back to wrestle for WWE Evolution storyline, and we didn’t get a chance to discuss it in detail on Total Bellas, but it was really hard on me because of having a breakup. I felt like I went back way too soon, and every week I was so depressed and miserable, and every time I entered that arena I had to force a smile on my face. I was just so sad because the person that was the love of my life [John Cena]… that was my home, that was where we started, so I was actually happy that we became heels because then I didn’t have to put that forced smile on my face and I could act like a b—h, you know what I mean?”

“Having that comeback, filming Total Bellas, running three companies and then fighting Ronda Rousey and beating up my body… I just remember when we were sitting there on our 35th birthday. I just sat there and said to myself that I was done. I started thinking about my health and my age. I need to put more focus on my companies, so honestly, that was the reason why I retired. This is the thing about WWE though; the doors are truly never closed.”

Nikki Bella on if she’s retired or just burned out: “So, I am retired. I just feel like now is my time to see what I can grow Nikki Bella into and where else she can go. How far can she grow companies? I want Nikki Bella to be on the cover of Forbes Magazine and then 50 Cent can Facebook about that with a smile on his face.”

Nikki Bella on how she’s thinking of life in a different way, what it would take for her to get back into the ring: “Yes, everyone. I am retired. Right now I feel like I need to prioritize my life and my companies: Bella Radici Winery, Birdiebee Clothing Line, and Nicole and Brizee. They’re number one as well as this podcast because I love connecting with you in my life. So, I can’t connect with you guys in the ring. I can’t connect with you guys on TV, but I can connect with you on this podcast, and that is prioritizing that my fans come first. But I’m thinking my life in a different way. I’m 35 and that is how I want to think of it, so yes, I am retired. But if Stephanie McMahon wants to call me out you damn right I will get back in that ring and take my boss on.”