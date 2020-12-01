wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Reveals Artem Chigvintsev Doesn’t Have a Will in Total Bellas Preview
December 1, 2020 | Posted by
– E! Entertainment released a new Total Bellas preview clip where Brie talks with Nikki about Artem Chigvintsev not having a will yet. That clip is available below.
