Nikki Bella Reveals She Tried To Get Total Divas‘ Name Changed

Wrestling Inc reports that during an appearance at the ACE Comic Con, Nikki Bella revealed she tried to get the title of Total Divas changed after WWE dropped the term ‘diva’. Bella is a producer for the show. Here are highlights:

On turning on Ronda Rousey: “I guess that was the only way to get my match. I had to turn on her, she’s the champ. I’ve been here for 12 years, she hasn’t, so I have to teach her a lesson. … I need to have a reign that [goes beyond] the Divas Championship, so I’m not always called a diva and then one day I can actually be called a Raw Women’s Champion. I got red in my eyes, I’m looking for that championship.”

On trying to change the name of Total Divas: “Being an Executive Producer of Total Divas, we’ve had so many discussions about changing the name of the show. Unfortunately, it’s on network TV and you can’t just change the name one day. They have felt people will still be connected with it — even though it’s called Total Divas — I feel the opposite. I feel there’s a huge disconnect because we’ve made that name so bad.”

On the Divas title: “Believe me, us girls in the past, I remember when they brought out the ‘Butterfly Championship’. We were like ‘oh!’ we weren’t expecting it. It’s totally cute, but that wasn’t what the women were craving, they were craving what [the title] is now.”