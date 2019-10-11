Nikki Bella Says Artem Chigvintsev Is ‘The Best She’s Ever Had’

John Cena isn’t kicking out of this one, folks. In the latest episode of the Bella Twins podcast (via The Sun), Nikki Bella was asked about her sex life with her current boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, which she said was the best she’s ever had.

She said: “Oh, 100 percent. The best I’ve ever had. Like, the vagina smiles every time. Artem and I have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya… Once you have a dancer, you don’t go back. That’s it. If he leaves me, I’m going to the ballet every night because that’s that. The best I’ve ever had. Like, the vagina smiles every time. Artem and I have an amazing sex life. [Dancers] have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that’s when the man comes out. And you’re like, ‘Whoa.’ And how he works my body, he dances on it.”

She said that while she “didn’t know what to expect” when they first hooked up, she will now “never not orgasm” when she is with him.