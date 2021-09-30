Nikki Bella Says Doctors Have Said She’s Retired ‘For Life’

Nikki Bella may be hoping for an in-ring return at some point, but she says that the doctors don’t exactly agree. Bella has been open about wanting to return to the ring for a match at some point so her son can see her wrestle, but when she and Brie appeared on Arian Andrew’s Sippin’ the Tea podcast, she noted that she is still not cleared for such a return.

“I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe three, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass,” she said (per Fightful). “That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life. So, it would take a lot of scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff for them to actually approve me to have a run and so that would be unlikely — that will be years down the road.”

She went on to note that she is very content with her life right now, saying, “I love waking up in the sun comes behind the mountains and it shoots on the vineyards and I just stare at it every morning, because Mateo has me up at 5 AM, and [I love seeing] how the sun sets. I know I’m where my soul is meant to be. The wine industry, winemaking, and anything with wine, I’m like happy It’s my happy place.”

Brie added, “You just kind of evolve differently. We’re gonna always have a love for professional wrestling. It was a huge part of our lives, and it was such a great time traveling the world, and getting the ring, but for me, I just feel like I’m in such a different place in my life and a place I really love. We’re gonna be 38 in November and I’m like, you know too, for us to be winemakers and well, I can’t imagine taking a bump right now.”