Nikki Bella Says Her Match With Ronda Rousey Will Main Event Evolution, Gives Update on Relationship With John Cena

– NIkki Bella said during a Q&A at ACE Comic Con on Friday that her match with Ronda Rousey will main event WWE Evolution. WZ reports that Bella revealed the news during a Q&A alongside Brie Bella and Lilian Garcia.

Bella was also asked about her relationship status with John Cena, responding, “Things are good. We’re friends, but [I’m] still single.” She jokingly told the ground that she’s “taking applications [for a new boyfriend] to the right.”

She also answered a question about whether AJ Lee would be part of Evolution, noting, “I was hoping she’d be part of WWE Evolution. [AJ Lee] was a huge part of the women’s division. I’d love to wrestle her again. We had good chemistry. I felt that [our feud with her and Paige] really helped with the evolution. It would be so fun.”

Cena and Bella have been seen out together recently, leading to speculation that they’re back together after their breakup. Meanwhile, WWE Evolution takes place on October 28th and will air live on WWE Network.