WWE News: Nikki Bella Says The Divas Era Is Over But She’s Not Done With Ronda Rousey, Notes From After Evolution, Triple H Congratulates Toni Storm

– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, Nikki Bella gave the following interview, claiming that the divas era may be over, but that she’s not done with Ronda Rousey just yet (via Wrestling Inc)…

“I’m not great, I’m defeated, and I just feel like the Divas Era is officially over. I’m done but you know what, with Ronda, it’s not over. And when I come back here, I’m going to be a brand new woman that every woman in this women’s division will need to fear.”

– When last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, Ronda Rousey posed with the women’s division, including Stephanie McMahon.

– Following last night’s WWE Evolution PPV, Triple H congratulated Toni Storm on winning the 2018 Mae Young Classic…