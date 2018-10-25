Nikki Bella Says WWE Evolution Will Be The Best Performance of Her Career

Nikki Bella recently spoke with Metro about Sunday’s WWE Evolution PPV and stated that WWE Evolution will be the best performance of her career…

“A fan recently tallied it up. I think I’ve competed in well over 600 matches. I think she’s had like 24 matches in WWE. So that speaks for itself. This Sunday it’s going to be the best performance of my career, for sure. I’ll have my sister Brie in my corner, I have a new move set, and the Bellas always have a few tricks up their sleeves.”