Nikki Bella Shares a First Look at Her Engagement Ring

– Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella shared an exclusive look at her engagement ring she was given by her fiancé, professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. You can check out that video she shared on YouTube below. The happy couple announced their engagement earlier this month.

Previously, Nikki Bella was engaged to WWE Superstar John Cena at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However, they later broke up and ended their engagement in 2018.