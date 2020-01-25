wrestling / News
Nikki Bella Shares a First Look at Her Engagement Ring
January 25, 2020 | Posted by
– Former WWE Superstar Nikki Bella shared an exclusive look at her engagement ring she was given by her fiancé, professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. You can check out that video she shared on YouTube below. The happy couple announced their engagement earlier this month.
Previously, Nikki Bella was engaged to WWE Superstar John Cena at WrestleMania 33 in 2017. However, they later broke up and ended their engagement in 2018.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on How Buster Douglas Beating Mike Tyson Screwed Up The Main Event III, Scrambling to Replace Tyson With Douglas
- Vampiro On Having Heat With Sting Over His Facepaint, Sting’s Look Not Being Authentic
- Rey Mysterio Is Willing to Put His Mask on the Line Against Andrade’s Hair at WrestleMania 36
- Rocky Johnson’s Best Friend Clears Up Rumor Surrounding Vince McMahon’s Behavior At Funeral